Betty M. Vandenbosch Sells 8,333 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,707.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

COUR opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.17. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUR. DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,002,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.