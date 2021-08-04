Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,114 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALA. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

