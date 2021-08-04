Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,114 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,333,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALA opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.66. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

