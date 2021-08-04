Critical Contrast: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) vs. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20% PermRock Royalty Trust 18.58% 2.01% 1.98%

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.2%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and PermRock Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 24.91 $1.91 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

