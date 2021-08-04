Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $46,000 in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

SONN opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $26.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Pankaj Mohan acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $88,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

