Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 66.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 25.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERF opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

