Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.92. Alector has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,861,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alector by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alector by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alector by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.