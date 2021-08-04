Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler Sells 5,000 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $701.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $713.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $616.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

