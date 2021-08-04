Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $825.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $800.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $790.71.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $770.02 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $771.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

