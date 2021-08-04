Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $987.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

