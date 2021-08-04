SVB Leerink Comments on Hologic, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

HOLX opened at $75.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

