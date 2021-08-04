EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVER opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,950 shares of company stock worth $1,392,342 over the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in EverQuote by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in EverQuote by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in EverQuote by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 610,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

