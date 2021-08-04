Verona Pharma (VRNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

