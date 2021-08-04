Jane Street Group LLC Sells 86,862 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,862 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of WFH stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.61.

