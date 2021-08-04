Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 41.1% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $590,665.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,721,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,574,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $66,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,691,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,415,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,413 shares of company stock valued at $57,790,203. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $262.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $270.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

