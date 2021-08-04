Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNST. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.48.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

