Jane Street Group LLC Invests $275,000 in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in James River Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313,203 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in James River Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in James River Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The business had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

