Man Group plc Has $457,000 Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

