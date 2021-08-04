Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

FBNC opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.