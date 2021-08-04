Astronics (ATROB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATROB opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

