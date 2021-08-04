Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

