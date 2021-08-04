Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cogent is well poised to benefit from cost-effective operations backed by efficient network expansion and pricing flexibility. Its extended geographical footprint drives acquisition opportunities. This aids in generating positive cash flow with accretive customer connections. The On-Network segment is a key growth driver as it generates significant revenues and serves a range of corporate and net-centric customers. Pervasive and interconnected network provides it a competitive edge over rivals. However, the company faces stiff competition from other Internet service providers, which restricts its potential to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Dependency on a single network infrastructure vendor critically impairs its position in the global market. Macroeconomic challenges and foreign exchange vulnerabilities weigh on revenues.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.13.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

