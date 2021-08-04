Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

