Man Group plc Sells 50,738 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,738 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after acquiring an additional 150,236 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 532,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $12,902,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

