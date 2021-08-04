Man Group plc Sells 19,113 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 75.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $18,854,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 134,963 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

