NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.09.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $210.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

