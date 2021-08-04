Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered Carter Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $1,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

