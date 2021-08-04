Man Group plc Has $399,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $400.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 160.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.