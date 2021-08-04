California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,833 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Vivint Smart Home worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VVNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 357,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 149.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 120,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

VVNT opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.