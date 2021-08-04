Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.73. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC opened at $180.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $118.09 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

