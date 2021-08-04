Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SI-BONE by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 103,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIBN opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $845.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

