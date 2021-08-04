Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Akouos were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Akouos by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,509,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after buying an additional 190,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akouos by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after buying an additional 543,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akouos by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 109,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Akouos by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Akouos by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 129,042 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akouos alerts:

Akouos stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75. Akouos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Akouos Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.