Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of ARES opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.