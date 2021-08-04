ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ATN International has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $693.36 million, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.24.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.