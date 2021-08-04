Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a hold rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $978.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.4% during the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 775,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 36.5% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

