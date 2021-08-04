Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

