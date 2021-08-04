Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

WBA stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

