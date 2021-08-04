Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000.

NYSE EPAC opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

EPAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

