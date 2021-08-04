Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $826.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

