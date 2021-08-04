Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INO stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.