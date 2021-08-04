Short Interest in AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Drops By 16.6%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,645.0 days.
AEON Financial Service stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $12.21.
About AEON Financial Service
