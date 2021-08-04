Short Interest in AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Drops By 16.6%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,645.0 days.

AEON Financial Service stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

