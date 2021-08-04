AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHUF opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. AAK AB has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

