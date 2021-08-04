International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BABWF opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

