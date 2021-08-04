International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.
OTCMKTS:BABWF opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
