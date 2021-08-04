Michael Dean Brown Buys 1,000 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TNL opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.