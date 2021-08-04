Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.54. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

