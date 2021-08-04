Burke W. Whitman Buys 500 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,491. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burke W. Whitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Burke W. Whitman purchased 500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,150.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,768,000 after buying an additional 364,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after buying an additional 190,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after buying an additional 722,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

