$0.27 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

SMPL stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

