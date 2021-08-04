William Joe Williams Sells 627 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Joe Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22.

On Thursday, June 3rd, William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

