Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

OXINF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.02. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $34.50.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

