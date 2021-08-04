Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Barclays

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CYH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

NYSE:CYH opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.